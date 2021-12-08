Download part 1 Download part 2 Download part 3 Download part 4
This Standard defines Office Open XML’s vocabularies and document representation and packaging. It also specifies requirements for consumers and producers of Office Open XML. ECMA-376 contains 4 parts but only part 2 has been adopted in the last edition of the Standard.
This Standard defines Office Open XML’s vocabularies and document representation and packaging. It also specifies requirements for consumers and producers of Office Open XML. ECMA-376 contains 4 parts but only part 2 has been adopted in the last edition of the Standard.
An Office Open XML overview is available below under ressources.
The four parts of the Standard are the following:
- Part 1 “Fundamentals And Markup Language Reference”, 5th edition, December 2016
- Part 2 “Open Packaging Conventions”, 5th edition, December 2021
- Part 3 “Markup Compatibility and Extensibility”, 5th edition, December 2015
- Part 4 “Transitional Migration Features”, 5th edition, December 2016
Archives
Resources
- Office Open XML overviewDownload