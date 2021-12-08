Back to the list

ECMA-376

Office Open XML file formats

5th edition, December 2021

This Standard defines Office Open XML’s vocabularies and document representation and packaging. It also specifies requirements for consumers and producers of Office Open XML. ECMA-376 contains 4 parts but only part 2 has been adopted in the last edition of the Standard.

An Office Open XML overview is available below under ressources.

The four parts of the Standard are the following:

  • Part 1 “Fundamentals And Markup Language Reference”, 5th edition, December 2016
  • Part 2 “Open Packaging Conventions”, 5th edition, December 2021
  • Part 3 “Markup Compatibility and Extensibility”, 5th edition, December 2015
  • Part 4 “Transitional Migration Features”, 5th edition, December 2016
Download part 1 Download part 2 Download part 3 Download part 4

Classification

CategoryDocument architecture

SubcategoryNot available

Technical CommitteeTC45

ISO/IEC number29500

Archives

  • ECMA-376, 1st edition, December 2006Download
  • ECMA-376, 2nd edition, December 2008Download
  • ECMA-376, 3rd edition, June 2011Download
  • ECMA-376, 4th edition, December 2012Download

Resources